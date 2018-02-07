Here we go again! Another fabulous trip with Sharon Carr Travel. How does a cruise around Russia and the Baltics sound? And you’ll be aboard the Norwegian Breakaway. You’ll spend some time in Copenhagen, Warnemunde, Tallin, St. Petersburg, Helsinki, and Nynashamn – Stockholm.

Join us September 13th through September 23rd, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

$2999 Cat ID – Inside Stateroom

$3599 Cat BD – Balcony Stateroom

$3699 Cat BC – Balcony Stateroom

$3899 Cat BC – Mini-Suite Stateroom

(Prices are per person based on double occupancy)

The price includes…

Roundtrip air from DFW

Roundtrip transfers

10 day cruise aboard NCL Breakaway

All meals and entertainment onboard

Alcoholic drinks and soft drinks

Prepaid gratuities

The price does not include…