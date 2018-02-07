By Jody Dean
Filed Under:and Nynashamn – Stockholm, Copenhagen, cruise, HELSINKI, Russia, Sharon Carr Travel, St. Petersburg, Tallin, the baltics, Warnemunde

Here we go again! Another fabulous trip with Sharon Carr Travel. How does a cruise around Russia and the Baltics sound? And you’ll be aboard the Norwegian Breakaway. You’ll spend some time in Copenhagen, Warnemunde, Tallin, St. Petersburg, Helsinki, and Nynashamn – Stockholm.

Join us September 13th through September 23rd, 2018.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

  • $2999 Cat ID – Inside Stateroom
  • $3599 Cat BD – Balcony Stateroom
  • $3699 Cat BC – Balcony Stateroom
  • $3899 Cat BC – Mini-Suite Stateroom

(Prices are per person based on double occupancy)

The price includes…

  • Roundtrip air from DFW
  • Roundtrip transfers
  • 10 day cruise aboard NCL Breakaway
  • All meals and entertainment onboard
  • Alcoholic drinks and soft drinks
  • Prepaid gratuities

The price does not include…

  • All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.
  • Optional excursions
  • Meals other than specified
  • Airline baggage charge
  • Specialty restaurants have a surcharge
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live