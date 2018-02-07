Here we go again! Another fabulous trip with Sharon Carr Travel. How does a cruise around Russia and the Baltics sound? And you’ll be aboard the Norwegian Breakaway. You’ll spend some time in Copenhagen, Warnemunde, Tallin, St. Petersburg, Helsinki, and Nynashamn – Stockholm.
Join us September 13th through September 23rd, 2018.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.
The price is…
- $2999 Cat ID – Inside Stateroom
- $3599 Cat BD – Balcony Stateroom
- $3699 Cat BC – Balcony Stateroom
- $3899 Cat BC – Mini-Suite Stateroom
(Prices are per person based on double occupancy)
The price includes…
- Roundtrip air from DFW
- Roundtrip transfers
- 10 day cruise aboard NCL Breakaway
- All meals and entertainment onboard
- Alcoholic drinks and soft drinks
- Prepaid gratuities
The price does not include…
- All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.
- Optional excursions
- Meals other than specified
- Airline baggage charge
- Specialty restaurants have a surcharge
Comments
Jody Dean