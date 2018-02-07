(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Welcome to the world Stormi.

It’s official, Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have named their baby Stormi. Kylie made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, simply saying, “Stormi Webster.” She also shared a pretty precious pic of her new bundle of joy, holding onto to momma’s thumb.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Just in case you’re wondering about the name, it would appear that Kylie and Travis had the name picked out in January, perhaps even before the whole Stormy Daniels / Trump thing. According to TMZ, one of the Kardashian sisters bought a fancy baby blanket with the name embroidered on it.

Say what you will about the Kardashian / Jenner crew, but at least she didn’t sell the first pics of her baby to a magazine.