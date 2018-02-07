(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds teased fans with new Deadpool 2 movie poster. Perhaps the poster reveal was a hint and the brand new trailer!!!!

It’s here!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We have the first trailer for the sequel of the R-Rated comic book movie. Today we actually get to meet Cable, played by Josh Brolin. Of course a few seconds in and Deadpool interrupts due to the lack of special effects on Cable’s arm. Which then leads to Deadpool doing his interpretation of the trailer with dolls!

Don’t worry, the trailer eventually resumes with ALL of Cable’s metal arm.However, we will warn you…this one is NSFW. Language obviously.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th.