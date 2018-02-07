By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:Cable, Deadpool 2, Sequel, Trailer
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds teased fans with new Deadpool 2 movie poster. Perhaps the poster reveal was a hint and the brand new trailer!!!!

Take your passion. And make it happen. #Deadpool

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

It’s here!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We have the first trailer for the sequel of the R-Rated comic book movie. Today we actually get to meet Cable, played by Josh Brolin. Of course a few seconds in and Deadpool interrupts due to the lack of special effects on Cable’s arm. Which then leads to Deadpool doing his interpretation of the trailer with dolls!

Don’t worry, the trailer eventually resumes with ALL of Cable’s metal arm.However, we will warn you…this one is NSFW. Language obviously.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live