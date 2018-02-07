By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Paris, Paris France, Snow Brings Paris To Standstill, Snow Covered Paris France
Feb. 7, 2018 shows the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. A snap cold and intensified snowfall hit Paris and its surrounding areas. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)(rh) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

CNN reports heavy snow across Paris France has brought closure of the Eiffel Tower, terrible traffic, and the city to a standstill.

As of last night, a record setting 430 miles of traffic jams were recorded across Paris.

Forty-six emergency shelters are operating, including one at the Robert Wagner gymnasium in Velizy-Villacoublay (a southwestern suburb of Paris), helping approx. 1,000 people. Plus, train stations and airports are providing shelter for hundreds more.

Approx. 2,500 emergency personnel have been deployed.

Click HERE to see video and pics of snow covered Paris!

As of 1pm today:

Paris France – 31 degrees

Paris Texas – 38 degrees

Glad I’m in DFW!

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live