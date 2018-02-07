Feb. 7, 2018 shows the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. A snap cold and intensified snowfall hit Paris and its surrounding areas. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)(rh) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

CNN reports heavy snow across Paris France has brought closure of the Eiffel Tower, terrible traffic, and the city to a standstill.

As of last night, a record setting 430 miles of traffic jams were recorded across Paris.

Forty-six emergency shelters are operating, including one at the Robert Wagner gymnasium in Velizy-Villacoublay (a southwestern suburb of Paris), helping approx. 1,000 people. Plus, train stations and airports are providing shelter for hundreds more.

Approx. 2,500 emergency personnel have been deployed.

Click HERE to see video and pics of snow covered Paris!

As of 1pm today:

Paris France – 31 degrees

Paris Texas – 38 degrees

Glad I’m in DFW!