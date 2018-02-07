Scott Baio (Photo: Riccardo Savi/SIPA USA)

E News reports former Charles in Charge co-star Nicole Eggert has filed a report with the LAPD claiming Baio sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

TMZ reports Eggert spent 2 hours yesterday with the LAPD Sexual Assault Section at the offices of her attorney, Lisa Bloom. Alexander Polinksy who played “Adam Powell” on Charles in Charge, accompanied her, telling detectives he witnessed some of the alleged abuse.

Eggert claims Baio quickly befriended her when she joined the cast of Charles in Charge in the fall of 1986. Eggert alleges Baio eventually expressed his love for her and when she was 14, Baio penetrated her with his finger. She claims that was the beginning of his sexual abuse against her.

Baio denies Eggert’s claim, encouraged her to go through legal channels versus social media, and has even brought up a video of a previous interview she gave, saying she lost her virginity to him, con-sensually, “way after” Charles in Charge ended production in 1990.

Here is my full response to Nicole Eggert’s false charges. pic.twitter.com/EdemHl6L70 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 28, 2018

See Baio’s recent 16-minute long Facebook Live video.

During Eggert’s meeting with the LAPD, authorities told her they would fully investigate and attempt to interview Scott Baio.

More details HERE.