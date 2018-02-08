Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Feel there aren’t enough emoji to choose from? More are on the way!

CNN reports The Unicode Consortium (a nonprofit that sets the global standard for emoji) announced yesterday 157 NEW emoji characters will be released later this year.

Here are some of the additions:

follicle friendly with more hair styles, colors, plus curly to bald.

more animal and insects including a kangaroo, llama, swan and mosquito.

More fun smiley faces (“cold face” with dangling icicles, a partying face and a “woozy” emoji)

superheros

villains

activities including lacrosse, knitting, sewing and skateboarding

more expressive smiley faces

other various emoji including a cupcake, lobster, and pirate flag

Once the above are released, a total of 2,823 emoji will be available.

Look for Apple and Android to release their versions of the new emoji, this fall.

Guess the lobster will come in handy for Red Lobster conversations… :).