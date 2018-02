Ok, so it’s not Julie Andrews, but it’s pretty dang close!

In case you don’t get the Mary Poppins reference. In the movie, starring Julie Andrews, she sang “Just A Spoon Full of Sugar” to a bird that landed on her finger.

Well, now we have the real-life version of that moment.

Honestly, what are you supposed to do when an adorable bird flies through the window and lands on your hand? Sing to it of course!

That bird is loving every moment! His little mouth is open in “ahhh” of her beautiful song.