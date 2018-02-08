June 8, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Carrie Underwood and her husband, Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher, on the red carpet during the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena (Photo: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher want to expand their family!

US Weekly reports the couple are trying for a sibling for their 2 year-old song Isaiah Michael Fisher, who turns 3 soon.

In November, Carrie fell outside her home, which caused multiple injuries including a broken wrist and surgery which required the insertion of a metal plate, plus 40-50 stitches in her face.

Despite the above injuries and healing process, Carrie and Mike are moving forward towards another child.

N News tells you more!