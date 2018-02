Good news! The cleanest bathrooms on Earth are headed to Melissa, Texas!!!!!!!!!!!!

In roughly one year, February 2019, Buc-ee’s will open a brand new store in Collin County. On Monday, the Beaver broke ground on their new store in Melissa, which will be located just off 75 and Davis Road.

More important than Lady Gaga, This: @bucees coming to Melissa, TX https://t.co/rpHYG3GaEC — Ahh! Photography (@AhhPhotography) February 6, 2017

Sweet! Collin County, you’ll never have to clean your bathroom again! Just go to Buc-ee’s!