We lost another good one in the music industry.

John Perry Barlow, lyricist for the Grateful Dead has passed away at the age of 70. Apparently Barlow passed away in his sleep on Wednesday night.

Barlow helped write “Cassidy,” “Throwing Stones,” “Hell In A Bucket,” “Lost Sailor,” “Saint Of Circumstance,” “Black-Throated Wind,” “The Music Never Stopped,” “Lazy Lightning/Supplication,” “Looks Like Rain” and “Mexicali Blues.”

May he rest in peace.