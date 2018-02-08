Photo: Trekandshoot/Dreamstime

NBC 5 reports the $847 million Midtown Express project continues with this weekend’s closure of Loop 12 in Dallas and Irving.

The focus includes removing the State Highway 183 bridge over Loop 12, plus making a traffic change on north and southbound Loop 12, south of I-35E.

The following areas will be affected by the construction – Friday 9pm – Monday 6am:

Main Lanes:

Northbound Loop 12 from SH 183 to I-35E closed.

Southbound Loop 12 from I-35E to SH 183 closed.

Ramps:

Southbound I-35E exit ramp to southbound Loop 12 closed.

Southbound Loop 12 entrance ramp from Northwest Highway closed.

Eastbound SH 114 exit ramp to southbound Loop 12 closed.

Southbound LBJ TEXpress direct connector ramp from I-35E to southbound Loop 12 closed.

Closures will be noted by message boards on the highway.

For a full list of closures and detour maps, click the Drive Midtown website.