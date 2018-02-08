Lucas Warren was just one of the over 140,000 potential babies to become the new face of Gerber’s national campaign. His mother Cortney says she entered his photo into the contest “on a whim.”

Not only was Lucas chosen as the new face of Gerber, he becomes the first baby with Down Syndrome to become the face and spokesbaby of Gerber for 2018.

Bill Partyka, CEO and president of Gerber, said Lucas’ happy expression captivated his team. He told Today, “Every year we choose a baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby. This year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

The selection comes with a prize of $50,000, which the Warrens say will go to Lucas’ education.

Via NY Post