Natalie Rice wanted to surprise her mother after their family dog passed.

In her arms, a brand new Blue Heeler puppy. She set up a camera to capture the magical moment she surprised her mom as she walked into the family home. Well wouldn’t ya know it, her mom was thinking the exact same thing.

Natalie’s mom walked in also holding a brand new Blue Heeler puppy. All she had to say was “Oh my God, we’re in so much trouble.”

my dog passed away so i thought it'd be a good idea to surprise my mom with a blue heeler puppy, she thought it'd be a good idea to surprise me with a lab puppy.. long story short my dad is going to kill us.. "oh my god we're in so much trouble" pic.twitter.com/4cHQWltmUR — Natalie Rice (@Natalie119911) February 3, 2018

And for the record, Dad did not kill them, and both puppies were allowed to stay!

okay yall, here they are pic.twitter.com/Z6lCm4fYjl — Natalie Rice (@Natalie119911) February 5, 2018

Via KDFW