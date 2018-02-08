April 16, 2017 - Spice Girls (from left to right) Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham, as Emma Bunton has said it would be a shame not to do a Spice Girls reunion, but that it needs to happen soon as they are all getting on a bit (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

This week it was announced that the Spice Girls are currently working on a reunion tour in the UK and the U.S. .Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie C all met last week with former manager Simon Fuller to work out all the details.

According to inside sources, their goal is a world tour that will start late summer.

Simon Fuller, creator of American Idol, will take over as the pop group’s manager once again during the tour. He’s also in charge of organizing the tour.

Of course planning is still in early development, but everyone is completely on board and the tour will happen.

-source via tmz.com