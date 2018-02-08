April 16, 2017 - Spice Girls (from left to right) Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham, as Emma Bunton has said it would be a shame not to do a Spice Girls reunion, but that it needs to happen soon as they are all getting on a bit (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Spice Girls (Melanie Brown/”Scary Spice”, Melanie Chisolm/”Sporty Spice”, Emma Bunton/”Baby Spice”, Geri Hallwell/”Ginger Spice”, Victoria Beckham/”Posh Spice”), who had 4 Top 10 U.S. hits in the 90’s, are all getting back together for a tour according to TMZ sources, which will probably begin late summer in England and include the U.S.

Victoria Beckham has gone from zero to full interest, and the reason is her desire to “individualize herself” from husband/former pro soccer player David Beckham, according to TMZ.

Money-wise, Victoria can demand more than her band-mates, and probably get it.

One TMZ source says “They are worth more as a group than they are individually, so this is a great venture for all of them.”

