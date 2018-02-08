A woman received an awful surprise when she discovered a dead lizard in a bag of lettuce she purchased from her local market. The product was sold at a store in New Hampshire and was packaged in California. The woman, Michelle Car, is also a nurse at Kittery. According to Associated Press, Carr vomited immediately after see the 3-inch lizard in her bowl. The nurse feared she had ingested harmful bacteria from the lizard.

A spokesperson for the state’s Health Department has said an investigation is being administered by the Food and Drug Administration.

