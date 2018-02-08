Filed Under:Bag of Lettuce, Lettuce, Lizard, Surprise

A woman received an awful surprise when she discovered a dead lizard in a bag of lettuce she purchased from her local market. The product was sold at a store in New Hampshire and was packaged in California. The woman, Michelle Car, is also a nurse at Kittery. According to Associated Press, Carr vomited immediately after see the 3-inch lizard in her bowl. The nurse feared she had ingested harmful bacteria from the lizard.

A spokesperson for the state’s Health Department has said an investigation is being administered by the Food and Drug Administration.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live