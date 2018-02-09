Photo: Michael Flippo/Dreamstime

If you’re into Dallas Stars hockey, comedian Jim Gaffigan, illusionist Adam Trent, pet health, Mardis Gras, Asian films, the DFW Winter Boat Expo, Home & Garden shows, the Dallas Mavericks, Czech culture, the Gin Blossoms, the Lunar New Year, or the Dallas Zoo penguins, there are plenty of Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!

Friday

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 7:30pm – American Airlines Center

vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 7:30pm – American Airlines Center Comedian Jim Gaffigan at WinStar World Casino – SOLD OUT! Unless you have a relative or friend who works there and owes you a solid… :).

The Illusionists present Adam Trent at Verizon Theatre – their Facebook page notes, “The Magic Of ADAM TRENT

Direct From Broadway.”

Friday – Saturday

SPCA Free Community Pet Wellness Event – FREE rabies, DHPP/FVRCP vacinations, plus FREE spay/neuter arrangements for pets in the following zips: They are offering no-cost DHPP/FVRCP and rabies vaccines, as well as free spay/neuter sign-ups for pets living in 23 grant-funded zip codes: 75203, 75208, 75210, 75211, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75223, 75224, 75227, 75241, 75116, 75134, 75207, 75212, 75226, 75228, 75232, 75233, 75236, 75237, 75249 & 75253

Carneval di Venezia (Italian Mardi Gras) at Princi Italia (Plano) – according to planoprofile.com, “Carnevale di Venezia, an Italian Mardi Gras, is almost here and Princi Italia is celebrating with an array of festivities. For a few days during the Carnevale, both Princi Italia locations will be offering nightly complimentary wine tastings from different wine makers, colorful décor, live musicians playing throughout the restaurant, character actors in costume, magicians and jugglers. Princi Italia Chefs Kevin Ascolese and Dan Drayer will be featuring special a la carte dishes to celebrate this festival. Lobster Tortelloni with Italian winter truffles and parmigiana reggiano truffle sauce, Brussel Sprout and Jumbo Crab Salad with heirloom tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, pecorino and balsamic glaze, Truffle Pizza with boschetto tartufo cheese, truffle butter and hedgehog mushrooms, Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Pops with gold leaf and Chambord vanilla sauce, just to name a few.”

Friday – Sunday

South Asian Film Festival at AMC Village on The Parkway 9 – according to their website, “The Dallas/Fort Worth area is now home to its very own South Asian film festival. DFW SAFF is a four day festival taking place from February 8 to 11, 2018. We will showcase World, U.S. and Texas premieres of features, shorts and documentaries, all chosen to engage, educate and inspire audiences. We have chosen a wide range of films exploring issues that affect South Asians living and working in America, as well as our brothers and sisters back home.”

DFW Winter Boat Expo at Dallas Market Hall – FINAL WEEKEND!

Collin County Home and Garden Show at Allen Event Center – per their website, “We can help you get your Projects Solved! With thousands of square feet of exhibits you’ll find the latest in products and services for everything from builders, contractors, materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, storage, plants, landscape displays/materials, kitchenware, and much more.”

Saturday

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers – 7:30pm – American Airlines Center

vs. LA Lakers – 7:30pm – American Airlines Center Ennis Czech Music Festival at Sokol Activity Center – according to their website, “Come join the polka bands of Ennis, Texas at the annual Ennis Czech Music Festival held every Saturday after Super Bowl Sunday. The festival is a day filled with great music, dancing, food, drinks, and much more. Dance to 5 fabulous polka bands including Czech and Then Some, The Czech Harvesters, The Ennis Czech Boys, The Jodie Mikula Orchestra, and The Moravians. Come hungry because the Sokol kitchen will be serving Czech classics all day long, including Klobase and Sauerkraut. Plus, new this year, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM the Sokol kitchen will be serving a tasty Chicken Fried Steak Dinner with all the trimmings. The festival is also a great family event, including a kid zone for the smallest of attendees. Doors open at 12:00 PM with music from 1:00 to 10:30 PM. Admission is only $8, and kids aged 12 & under are free!”

Gin Blossoms at House Of Blues

NOW – Feb. 18

Lunar New Year Festival at Asia Times Square – their Facebook page notes, “Once again, we are honored to host the 11th Asia Times Square Lunar New Year in 2018 – The Year of the Dog. This signature event of ours is presented by Hong Kong Market Place, VIETV and The LOH Foundation. Lunar New Year is the biggest event of the year for not only Asia Times Square, but all Southeast Asians; it’s a joyous time of festivals and cultural traditions that coincide with Asia Times Square’s mission statement: “Preserving Traditions, Promoting Cultures. Moreover, Asia Times Square offers organizations a chance to take part in leadership development, community service and fundraising opportunities to support educational as well as cultural programs. The event is free of charge and everyone is welcome.”

NOW – Feb. 28

Penguin Days at Dallas Zoo – according to their website, “The Dallas Zoo brings back a cool deal this winter, offering $7 admission Jan. 3 through Feb. 28. Though the temperatures may be chilly, guests can beat the crowds, bundle up and take advantage of indoor learning areas like the Herpetarium, Bug U!, the Jake L. Hamon Gorilla Conservation Research Station, the Highland Hippo Hut and the Simmons Safari Base Camp.”The Zoo’s winter hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. And remember, children age 2 and younger and Dallas Zoo members are ALWAYS free.

