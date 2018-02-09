Filed Under:compassionate cultivation, dispensaries, manchaca, Marijuana, OIl, Texas

Welcome to Manchaca, Texas!

Compassionate Cultivation marks the very first medical marijuana dispensary in the great state of Texas. However, if you’re looking for the kind you roll and smoke for pain relief. You won’t find that here.

Although this is the first of three dispensaries coming to Texas, the office will only deal in marijuana oil. The treatment is only for those with epilepsy, who get no relief from at least two types of other treatments.

Compassionate Cultivation is under strict guidelines when it comes to their product. The marijuana oil can only have less than half a percent of THC, which is what gets you high.

Two more dispensaries are scheduled to open in Texas sometime this year.

