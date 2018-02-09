Photo: Glen Jones/Dreamstime
If you love pizza as much as I do, according to The Pizza Joint, Americans eat s-o much pizza that you’d think we have crust in our pockets!
Here’s how much Americans love pizza!
- our country eats 350 slices per second.
- Americans consume around 100 acres of pizza every day
- The average person eats 46 slices (23 pounds) per year.
- Over 3 billion pizzas are sold here each year
- Kids age 3 to 11 prefer pizza over all other food groups for lunch and dinner.
- 17% of all restaurants are pizzerias.
- Pepperoni is the most popular pizza
- Anchovies rank last for favorite toppings.
- 62% prefer meat toppings
- 38% prefer veggie toppings
- Women are twice as likely as men to order vegetable toppings on their pizza.
Right now, I’d like a small pepperoni, thin crust, with extra pepperoni, please… :).
What’s your favorite brand and type of pizza?
