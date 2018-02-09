By Blake Powers
Photo: Glen Jones/Dreamstime

If you love pizza as much as I do, according to The Pizza Joint, Americans eat s-o much pizza that you’d think we have crust in our pockets!

Here’s how much Americans love pizza!

  • our country eats 350 slices per second.
  • Americans consume around 100 acres of pizza every day
  • The average person eats 46 slices (23 pounds) per year.
  • Over 3 billion pizzas are sold here each year
  • Kids age 3 to 11 prefer pizza over all other food groups for lunch and dinner.
  • 17% of all restaurants are pizzerias.
  • Pepperoni is the most popular pizza
  • Anchovies rank last for favorite toppings.
  • 62% prefer meat toppings
  • 38% prefer veggie toppings
  • Women are twice as likely as men to order vegetable toppings on their pizza.

Right now, I’d like a small pepperoni, thin crust, with extra pepperoni, please… :).

What’s your favorite brand and type of pizza?

