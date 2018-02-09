Photo: Glen Jones/Dreamstime

If you love pizza as much as I do, according to The Pizza Joint, Americans eat s-o much pizza that you’d think we have crust in our pockets!

Here’s how much Americans love pizza!

our country eats 350 slices per second.

Americans consume around 100 acres of pizza every day

The average person eats 46 slices (23 pounds) per year.

Over 3 billion pizzas are sold here each year

Kids age 3 to 11 prefer pizza over all other food groups for lunch and dinner.

17% of all restaurants are pizzerias.

Pepperoni is the most popular pizza

Anchovies rank last for favorite toppings.

62% prefer meat toppings

38% prefer veggie toppings

Women are twice as likely as men to order vegetable toppings on their pizza.

Right now, I’d like a small pepperoni, thin crust, with extra pepperoni, please… :).

What’s your favorite brand and type of pizza?