Normally the term mall rat implies a teen that does nothing but hang out at the mall all day, every day. In fact, there’s a movie devoted to that very idea. However, in this case, we’re talking about an actual rodent.

Nothing to see here, just a group of unexpecting mall customers who do NOT want to ride the escalator with a rat. We’re going to refer to him as Monty the mall rat, because rodents have feelings too.

Long story short, people didn’t take too kindly to Monty invading their space. There were quite a few screams.

Poor little Monty. He’s just trying to get House of Cheese located on the second floor.