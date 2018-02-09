How much do you really love Big Macs?

McDonald’s wants to know, and if you convince them enough, you could score a MASSIVE ring shaped like a Big Mac, that’s worth an astonishing $12,500!

The Bling Mac is stackable (of course) with each layer representing the different components of the Big Mac, and is complete with diamonds as sesame seeds, Champagne brown diamonds as patties, and orange sapphires acting as the Special Sauce.

If you want this beauty for yourself, McDonald’s is asking customers to profess their love of the Big Mac on Twitter with #BlingMacContest, and only the most “creative, witty, and romantic tweets” will win.

Love is in the air! Literally. With the aroma of the 3 Big Mac burgers.😝 And we're celebrating with the Bling Mac—a gratuitously diamond-encrusted prize for the fan who tweets the best, most creative vows of Big Mac burger love to @McDonalds in the #BlingMacContest! 👀🍔💍 pic.twitter.com/EADWJzVOvU — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 7, 2018

The contest runs through February 14th!

Via Cosmopolitan