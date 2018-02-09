July 9, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Police officer Ira Carter is hugged by Kim Kartegast of Dallas at a makeshift memorial at Dallas police headquarters. Mandatory Credit: Douglas Collier/The Shereveport Times via USA TODAY NETWORK

A couple of nights ago, Officer David Sherrard of the Richardson Police Department was taken way too soon after he was shot and killed investigating a disturbance call.

Officer David Sherrard (37 years old) was shot and killed in the line of duty yesterday evening (02/0718). He was a 13 year veteran and member of our SWAT Unit. He exemplified the professionalism, heroism, and strong character inherent in all RPD officers. #RichardsonBlue pic.twitter.com/A0seiGwOeE — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

Hundreds have posted tributes to the fallen officer, and a Chick-fil-A in Murphy, right next to Wylie where Officer Sherrard and his family called home, reserved a very special table in his honor.

Facebook user Romeo Delta explained the significance of the table setting:

Table: set for one, is small, symbolizing the frailty of one isolated prisoner. The table is usually set close to, or within sight of, the entrance to the dining room. For large events of the Missing Man Table is set for six places: members of the five armed services (Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard) and a sixth place setting reminiscent of the civilians who died during service alongside the armed forces or missing during armed conflict. [9] Table is round to represent everlasting concern on the part of the survivors for their missing loved ones. [10] Tablecloth is white, symbolic of the purity of their intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms. [11] Single red rose in the vase, signifies the blood that many have shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of our beloved United States of America. This rose also reminds us of the family and friends of our missing comrades who keep the faith, while awaiting their return. [12] The red ribbon (yellow ribbon for Air Force ceremonies) represents the love of our country, which inspired them to answer the nation’s call. [13] Slice of lemon on the bread plate: represents the bitter fate of the missing. [14] Salt sprinkled on the bread plate: symbolic of the countless fallen tears of families as they wait. [14] Inverted glass: represents the fact that the missing and fallen cannot partake. The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God. [15] (The Bible has been removed from several displays at federal facilities due to pressure from the Military Religious Freedom Foundation) [16] Lit candle: reminiscent of the light of hope which lives in our hearts to illuminate their way home, away from their captors, to the open arms of a grateful nation. Empty chair: the missing and fallen aren’t present.

Rest in Peace, Officer Sherrard.