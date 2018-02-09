Filed Under:Couple, funny, Marriage, Married, Newlyweds, Photo Shoot, photos, Pictures, Police, Police Chase

It was the happiest days of their lives.

Newlyweds Becky and Toby Eyre were in the process of taking their first photos as husband and wife when they were suddenly forced to hide behind a tree as the local police trampled through the scene chasing a suspected drug deal.

As they watched police chase their suspect, shouts of “Congratulations” emanated from patrol cars.  Their photographer Annie Crossman, was at first annoyed with the circumstances, but eventually found the humor in the situation.  She said, “I thought it was annoying at first but then I thought, no, it’s actually quite funny.  The couple loved it once we saw there was no danger.”

View post on imgur.com

The suspected made the daring attempt to try and escape via a frozen lake.  Police eventually caught him.  After they nabbed their man, they stopped for a couple of quick photos with the happy couple!

View post on imgur.com

View post on imgur.com

Mr. Eyre told the Oxford Mail, “A wedding day is special anyway – but to have something like this happen was an unexpected and funny story to add to it.”

View post on imgur.com

Via The Telegraph

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live