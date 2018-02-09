By David Rancken
Filed Under:Big Brother, Donald Trump, Omarosa, President, ross matthews, White House

We knew it was coming…the Omarosa drama. That’s exactly why she was chosen for the celebrity edition of Big Brother.

It was only a matter of time before she started talking about her time at the White House. While we don’t really know exactly what happened between her and President Trump, we do know she is no longer working for the government.

Well, now she talking, giving her side of the story to fellow Big Brother houseguest Ross Matthews. Let’s just say she did NOT give the politically correct answer…everything is NOT ok.

 

