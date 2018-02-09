03 February 2018 - Los Angeles, California - "Peter Rabbit" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Grove (Photo: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/SIPA USA)

Fifty Shades Freed – Rated R

Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins

Critics: according to a Rottentomatoes.com general consensus, “Fifty Shades Freed brings its titillating trilogy to a clumsy conclusion, making for a film franchise that adds up to a distinctly dissatisfying ménage à trois. 13% Like”

Blake: my trusted sources say if you want movie entertainment Fifty Shades Freed isn’t what you need. It’s the third chance the franchise has to take your time, money, and give nothing in return but disappointment. Fifty Shades Freed isn’t even what users of Red Box need. 0 of 4 stars!

The 15:17 To Paris – Rated PG-13

In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris, an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe. The film follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board.

Critics: “The 15:17 to Paris pays clumsily well-intentioned tribute to an act of heroism, but by casting the real-life individuals involved, director Clint Eastwood fatally undermines his own efforts 21% Like”, according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: sources I trust say Clint Eastwood’s use of the real guys involved in the actually Aug. 21, 2015 terrorist attack is admirable, however doing so is a great deal of pressure for them to perform in a way that captures the audience’s attention and tells a story in a compelling manner. Unfortunately, The 15:17 To Paris will not likely be in theaters long. 1 of 4 stars.

Peter Rabbit – Rated PG

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.

Critics: a Rottentomatoes.com general consensus says, “Peter Rabbit updates Beatrix Potter’s classic characters with colorfully agreeable results that should entertain younger viewers while admittedly risking the wrath of purists. 60% Like”

Blake: my in-the-know contacts say this contemporary version of the classic story goes into a direction some will find appealing, while others… appalling. One can’t live in the past, nor expect the future to be entertained with the same story over and over. Peter Rabbit takes chances. Some of which are good, other’s totally unnecessary, which is why it gets 2 of 4 stars.

Another lack-luster new movie weekend, with Peter Rabbit leading the pack of available soon-to-rent features. I suggest seeing something else… :).

Enjoy a movie this weekend!