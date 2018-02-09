Selena Gomez (Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
Know someone you loves Grand Prairie’s own Selena Gomez?
If that person has $3,000,000, they could possibly own her 10,000 sq.ft. 1.5 acre Ft. Worth home, located in the exclusive Montserrat area.
The estate comes with:
- (2) master suites
- media room
- extra large kitchen
- tennis court
- luxury pool
- plus other amenities
NBC 5 reports the property was on the market in 2016.
Wonder where she plans to call home?
Click HERE to see all 76 photos of the property.
