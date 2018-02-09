By Blake Powers
Selena Gomez (Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Know someone you loves Grand Prairie’s own Selena Gomez?

If that person has $3,000,000, they could possibly own her 10,000 sq.ft. 1.5 acre Ft. Worth home, located in the exclusive Montserrat area.

The estate comes with:

  • (2) master suites
  • media room
  • extra large kitchen
  • tennis court
  • luxury pool
  • plus other amenities

NBC 5 reports the property was on the market in 2016.

Wonder where she plans to call home?

Click HERE to see all 76 photos of the property.

 

 

