A Texas State student was coming home from South Florida where she says Spirit Airlines wouldn’t board the plane and had to flush it down the toilet.

Belen Aldecosea called Spirit Airlines twice just to make sure she could bring her emotional support hamster, Pebbles onto the plane. The airline says it was fine, but when she got there, the employees said she couldn’t board the plane.

Aldecosea says an employee suggested her to flush the dwarf hamster down the toilet since she had no other options.

“She was scared. I was scared. It was horrifying trying to put her in the toilet,” she says. “I was emotional. I was crying. i sat there for a good 10 minutes crying in the stall.”

The spokesperson for Spirit apologized about the confusion but denies that the employee didn’t suggest flushing the hamster down the toilet.

“To be clear, at no point did any of our agents suggest this guest (or any other for that matter) should flush or otherwise injure an animal.”

Aldecosea is considering suing the airlines.

Source via WFAA