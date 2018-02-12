Filed Under:bude, Chrissy Teigen, Cooking, Naked, Salad
(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Chrissy Teigen had a busy weekend on social media.

For the most she part, she spent her time trolling Ellen DeGeneres on her 60th birthday. The Lip Sync Battle star sent several pics of herself with hubby John Legend just to say “Happy Birthday” to the one and only Ellen. She also threw in a pic with the Kardashian-West crew just for some added fun.

Happy birthday, @theellenshow!!!! Here is a picture of me and John!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Happy birthday, @theellenshow! This is a full length of me and John!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Happy birthday, @theellenshow! Here is me, John, Kim and Kanye!!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Eventually, she move on from Ellen’s birthday and gave us this little gem. Cooking in the nude!

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that she had to use any burners. Everybody knows fire, heat, and nudity do NOT end well.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live