(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Chrissy Teigen had a busy weekend on social media.

For the most she part, she spent her time trolling Ellen DeGeneres on her 60th birthday. The Lip Sync Battle star sent several pics of herself with hubby John Legend just to say “Happy Birthday” to the one and only Ellen. She also threw in a pic with the Kardashian-West crew just for some added fun.

Eventually, she move on from Ellen’s birthday and gave us this little gem. Cooking in the nude!

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that she had to use any burners. Everybody knows fire, heat, and nudity do NOT end well.