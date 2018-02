This group of co-workers took their time to learn how to sing the whole Happy Birthday song for a co-worker who is deaf.

So its my deaf aunties birthday today and her entire finance team sang and learnt to sign language the song to her😩❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5zd6RlagOV — 🌺‎عائشہ (@Ayeshaaziz_) February 9, 2018

My faith in humanity has restored a little.

In the video you can see everyone in the floor come together close to her office and sang.

As you can tell by the smile on her face, she was surprised. This video has over 1.07 million views. Check out this sweet video!