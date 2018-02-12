Have we seen the National Finals choir kids doing the Star-Spangled Banner in the atrium of their Kentucky hotel?

Let’s put it this way: 29 million views. It’s a moment that happens every year at the Louisville Hyatt, where many of the teams stay. All the students gather each evening at 11, and the combination of hundreds of voices and the building’s natural acoustics do the rest.

This particular video was shot about a week ago, and shot to a million views within hours. Get ready to hit the share button, because you’re going to want to show this to your friends.

Wow!