(Photo by Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports)

Eagles fan or not, you have to tip your hat to Nick Foles. What a season! It doesn’t getting better than a Super Bowl win? Or does it?

In case you didn’t know, Nick Foles is from Texas. In fact, he graduated from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. Although, we’re all diehard Dallas Cowboys fans, we have to at least acknowledge our fellow Texan, right?

Even Matthew McConaughey is showing his respect. The actor took out a full page ad in the Austin American Statesman just to say “Congratulations.”

Look at this full-page ad in today’s American-Statesman from McConaughey to Nick Foles. @Eagles pic.twitter.com/zEtkejQT6O — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) February 11, 2018

Just keeping it classy in Texas. Alright, alright, alright.