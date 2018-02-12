By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:austin american statesman, congratulations, full page ad, Matthew McConaughey, nick foles, Philadelphia Eagles, Texas
(Photo by Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports)

Eagles fan or not, you have to tip your hat to Nick Foles. What a season! It doesn’t getting better than a Super Bowl win? Or does it?

In case you didn’t know, Nick Foles is from Texas. In fact, he graduated from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. Although, we’re all diehard Dallas Cowboys fans, we have to at least acknowledge our fellow Texan, right?

Even Matthew McConaughey is showing his respect. The actor took out a full page ad in the Austin American Statesman just to say “Congratulations.”

Just keeping it classy in Texas. Alright, alright, alright.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live