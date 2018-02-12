(Photo by Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports)

Even if you’re not a fan of figure skating, you might want to start tuning in to the competition at the Winter Olympics this year, because all those who were watching witnessed a bit of history!

Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman, and just the third overall, to land a Triple Axel in Olympics competition. The only two others to successfully complete the move? Japan’s Midori Ito and Mao Asada. Tony Harding has also landed the Triple Axel, though she did so during the National Championship in 1991, not the Olympics.

"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

She received a standing ovation from the crowd, as well as personal best score from the judges, a staggering 137.53!

Via WFAA