The 2018 Winter Olympics kicked off late last week, which means some of our favorite sports like curling, the luge, and the nordic combined are once again thrust into the limelight.
In case you miss some of the events, do not worry, just follow Mr. T on Twitter, and he will update you accordingly. The man is OBSESSED with the Olympics, in particular…Curling! The A-Team actor was tweeting all weekend long about his new-found love for the sport, as well as his admiration for ALL the athletes competing on their biggest stage.
Mr. T also showed love for Team America as they entered the Olympic grounds during the Opening Ceremony.
Curling continues all this week, with the bronze and gold medal matches for the Mixed Doubles tournament occurring Tuesday!
Via NBC