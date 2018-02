The Norwegian curling team putting on their famous pants without using their hands might be the most amazing thing you’ll watch this week.

It’s actually not a new bit for Team Norway, but it might be the first time it’s been shot in slow-mo HD.

The guy who said “everyone puts their pants on the same way” obviously never met these guys.

By the way – how famous are Team Norway’s legendary pants? They have their own Facebook fan page.

Now this ought to be an Olympic event.