TMZ reports Cher has been a long-time fan of strong home security, even having safe rooms in her home, and yesterday, a panic alarm was set off at her hill-based Malibu, CA compound.

Five L.A. Country Sheriff patrol vehicles were soon at Cher’s estate, which they immediately checked out.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. said they wouldn’t ordinarily send that many respondents. However, a panic alarm receives a higher level of response.

Fortunately, there was no visible sign of an issue.

Whether Cher was home at the time remains in question. However, someone… set the alarm off, and who is the question!

