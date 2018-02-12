Nothing says true love like a Whataburger. No seriously, if you’re looking to send your love something different this Valentine’s Day…let Whataburger help you with the card.

Available right now, you can download an assortment of Valentine’s Day cards from Whataburger for free. Of course each card has a menu item theme. There’s…

“Honey, your my butter half,” which is based on the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

“You melt my heart,” which is in honor of the Patty Melt.

Or you can go with the all-inclusive, “Be my all-time favorite.”

Adorable! And if you really want some Valentine’s Day bonus points…throw in some Whatasized fries.