Have an old Furby lying around? You could have it turned into the world’s creepiest musical instrument.

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if you combined the organ with forty-five different Furbies, we’ve got the answer for you! It’s terrifying to say the least. As if the Furby itself wasn’t one of the scariest kid’s toys on Earth already. Now we have to play them like a piano!

OMG! We are shook!