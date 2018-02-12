Products made by Unilever (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Unilever, the British-Dutch transnational consumer goods company which owns over 400 brands including Dove, Lipton, plus Ben & Jerry’s, has an approximate $9.8 billion marketing budge and 25% of their advertising, is digital.

Now, CNN reports Unilever is expressing strong disappointment towards digital.

Today, Unilever’s marketing boss Keith Weed is scheduled to deliver a speech. Portions of the content are/were to include, “We cannot continue to prop up a digital supply chain … which at times is little better than a swamp in terms of its transparency.”

Weed feels social media has too much objectionable content, a lack of protection for children, causes social distrust, hurta users and erodes democracies.

Bottom line… Unilever is strongly considering dropping their digital world advertising.

Facebook released a statement in which it support’s Unilever’s commitments and is “working closely with them.” Google has yet to comment.

Weed also plans to say, “2018 is either the year of techlash, where the world turns on the tech giants — and we have seen some of this already — or the year of trust.” Weed will also say. “The year where we collectively rebuild trust back in our systems and our society.”