24 June 2010 - Los Angeles, California - Nicole Eggert arrives to the premiere arrive to the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" held at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles, California (Photo: Krista Kennell/SIPA USA)

Yesterday, TMZ spoke with Nicole Eggert and her new body guards at the L.A. Farmer’s Market, saying they are hired to protect her from Scott Baio.

Eggert now claims Baio is harrassing her by phone telling her to stop shaming him in public and take the legal route via authorities.

Baio’s rep tell TMZ he hasn’t called Nicole at all since she began claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. In addtion, Scott has allegedly received multiple hang-up calls in which the number appeared to be his own!? Scott’s rep says “Immediately after, he was contacted by an individual who gave him 24 hours to accept an unspecified offer which was characterized as ‘help.” Baio’s rep says Scott immediately changed his number and “We have significant evidence about the origin of these calls, and are bringing it to law enforcement Monday.”

Nicole now claims more Charles In Charge cast members are coming forward against Baio.

Click HERE for the TMZ video.