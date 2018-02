Ok, we are all here for the dumb stuff found on the internet.

Now that we’re in full on Olympic coverage, it only seems right to bring you a video of curling with cats. Someone has taken video footage of the USA curling and digitally replaced the curling rock with a lazy cat.

the olympics are weird this year A post shared by theCHIVE (@thechive) on Feb 9, 2018 at 12:32pm PST

Don’t worry, no cats were harmed in the making of this video.