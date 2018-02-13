(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Uh-oh, looks like comedian Jerry Seinfeld is in a bit of legal trouble.

According to TMZ, Seinfeld is being sued over his hit series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” The claim is that Seinfeld stole the idea from a man named Christian Charles, who supposedly pitched the the premise of the show back in 2002.

Charles claims Seinfeld wasn’t interested at the time, but then called him in 2011 to hear more details about the show. The two went on to shoot the pilot episode. However, things went south when Charles claimed ownership of the show and demanded to be “paid like it.”

That’s when Seinfeld gave the boot to Charles and went on to do the show without him.

No comment from Seinfeld himself, however, his lawyer did make a statement about the lawsuit. Orin Snyder said…