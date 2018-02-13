Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Miley Cyrus arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden (Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY)

A couple weeks ago, a guy from Milwaukee, WI who is abnormally interested in Miley Cyrus, wrote multiple Facebook posts concerning her, noting he knows her address, the best way to enter her home, and saying he was going to go see her so they could “finally get together.”

In addition, the guy noted in one of his posts, in capital letters, “ALL THINGS WILL BE SELF EVIDENT AND TO CREATE A NEW WORLD I HAVE THE MOST HORRIFIC ACT I MOST COMPLETE. IT WILL BE ON THE NEWS AND IT IS SAD.”

TMZ reports the Milwaukee PD alerted the LAPD and L.A. Sheriff’s Dept.

The obsessed fan went to L.A. Authorities found him yesterday, interviewed him, and he’s currently being held up to 72 hours for psychological evaluation.

TMZ reached out to Miley’s legal team to make sure they are aware of the situation.

Story developing…