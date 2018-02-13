By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Child Pornography, Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport, Federal Bureau of Prisons, High-Security Federal Prisons, Larry Nassar, Michigan, Prison, Prison Sentence, Private Jets, Tuscon AZ
Feb 5, 2018; Charlotte, MI, USA; Larry Nassar listens as he is sentenced Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Judge Janice Cunningham's Eaton County Court (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State via USA TODAY NETWORK

TMZ reports former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar was photographed Friday, shackled and coat-less, in freezing Michigan weather, before boarding a private jet to Tuscon to begin his lengthy prison sentence.

TMZ asked the Federal Bureau of Prisons if transporting a high-profile prisoner by private jet, is typical? The response, “Due to security reasons, we do not share information on methods of prisoner transportation.”

The 4 hour 36 minute flight may very well be the last Nassar ever takes.

Nassar, aged 54, is now beginning his 60-year sentence for child pornography crimes in a high-security federal prison with a release date of March 23, 2069.

Click the below TMZ post to SEE Nassar’s pre-flight photos.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live