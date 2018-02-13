Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard (Photo: courtesy of Richardson Police Dept.)

NBC 5 reports a celebration of life will be held today for Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard, the first Richardson Police Officer to die in the line of duty. Officer Sherrard who was shot and killed last week, trying to save a person’s life.

A representative of Wylie ISD (Sherrard’s children attend McMillian Junior High that district) said teachers, students and parents of students from the school, will be in attendance.

Officer Sherrard is survived by his wife, two children who attend McMillian Junior High School in Wylie ISD, and many who consider themselves fortunate in knowing Sherrard.

Prayers for Officer Sherrard, his family, and those closest to him.