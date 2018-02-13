There’s something to be said about a person who loves their job.

Meet Damarian Henderson, who works for the City of Rowlett as a trash collector and has been doing so for the last three years. While most may not think his job is all that glamorous, it’s clear that Henderson takes pride in what he does. Not to mention, he has fun doing it.

And thanks to one Rowlett homeowner’s front camera, Henderson’s enthusiasm was all caught on tape!

The homeowner’s had left out an old mattress for bulk pickup. Rather than let a jumping on the bed opportunity pass, Henderson opted to do a backflip on it! You can watch the video HERE.

Rowlett trash collector's backflip makes for joyous, viral moment https://t.co/5gq7nqSetc pic.twitter.com/0ydpen5pZn — WFAA (@wfaa) February 13, 2018

Love it!