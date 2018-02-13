(Photo by Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports)

Snowboarder Chloe Kim took home the Gold for the United States yesterday, nailing back-to-back 1080s for the first time in history.

People can’t stop talking about her historic run, along with her absolutely amazing father. Jong Jin Kim quit his engineering job about a decade ago to support his daughter’s budding snowboard career. Even though he gave up his own career aspirations and goals, when asked, Kim has downplayed his sacrifice as “normal for all parents.”

Kim was on hand, along with 75 other members of the extended family, in Pyeongchang to cheer on Chloe as she competed in the women’s half pipe event, and of course, she absolutely shredded. But Jong Jim’s amazingly sweet homemade sign has caught the attention of the internet, as well as it should. It might be the most adorable thing to come out of this year’s Winter Games.

You wanna make me cry? Show me this picture of Chloe Kim's dad right before she hits the half-pipe. Yea, that'll do it. pic.twitter.com/IilYKUz8xr — Rebecca (@BeckksSG) February 13, 2018

And of course, in a total Dad move, the sign was laminated!

Ultimate dad move by Chloe Kim's father to laminate his sign pic.twitter.com/EFYfiWvvwj — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 13, 2018

Kim’s father emigrated form South Korea to California in 1982, so winning Gold there meant the world to her. She told reporters that the win was special for her family who have done so much to “to help me accomplish this dream of mine. So being able to do it here, in their home country, is amazing.”

Via Huffington Post