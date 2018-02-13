Filed Under:brack obama, Former First Lady, Former President, Michelle Obama, national portrait gallery, Smithsonian
On Monday, the former president and the former first lady revealed their portraits, which will hang in the National Portrait Gallery of the Smithsonian museum.

It was also an historic day as well. Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley became the first African-American artists to create official presidential portraits for the Smithsonian.

As a young girl, even in my wildest dreams, I never could have imagined this moment. Nobody in my family has ever had a portrait – there are no portraits of the Robinsons or the Shields from the South Side of Chicago. This is all a little bit overwhelming, especially when I think about all of the young people who will visit the National Portrait Gallery and see this, including so many young girls and young girls of color who don’t often see their images displayed in beautiful and iconic ways. I am so proud to help make that kind of history. But the fact is that none of this would be possible without the extraordinary artist and woman behind this portrait, @asherald. Thank you, Amy – it was a joy to work with you and get to know you.

What do you think? We dig the pics!

 

 

