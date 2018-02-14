Filed Under:aly raisman, Gymnastics, Naked, Nude, Sports Illustrated, swimsuit edition
Gymnastics super star Aly Raisman is making a statement in this year’s annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. It’s literally written all over her body.

“Women do not have to be modest to be respected.”

Just weeks after bravely reading a statement directly to Larry Nasser, the man convicted of sexually abusing her, she’s taking back her body. She’s covered in words like “survivor, fierce, and abuse is never okay.”

She’s a survivor and proud of it.

 

 

