Gymnastics super star Aly Raisman is making a statement in this year’s annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. It’s literally written all over her body.
“Women do not have to be modest to be respected.”
Women do not have to be modest to be respected– Live for you! Everyone should feel comfortable expressing themselves however makes them happy. Women can be intelligent, fierce, sexy, powerful, strong, advocate for change while wearing what makes them feel best. The time where women are taught to be ashamed of their bodies is OVER. The female body is beautiful and we should all be proud of who we are, inside and out. Thank you so much @si_swimsuit @mj_day @darciebaum @ja_neyney @taylorbphoto & the rest of the team.
Just weeks after bravely reading a statement directly to Larry Nasser, the man convicted of sexually abusing her, she’s taking back her body. She’s covered in words like “survivor, fierce, and abuse is never okay.”
She’s a survivor and proud of it.