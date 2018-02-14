(Photo by AdMedia)

As far as we know, there won’t be a Parks & Rec reunion or reboot on TV. However, the lovely ladies of Pawnee had a mini reunion on their own.

If you’re a fan of the show, then you are well aware of Leslie Knope’s infamous Galentine’s Day events. If you’ve never seen an episode, here’s a point of reference…

Apparently, Galentine’s Day isn’t exclusive to the series. Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, and Kathryn Hahn all got together yesterday, February 13th, for an some real-life Galentine’s Day shenanigans.

Aubrey Plaza also shared the same pic, saying…

“These women keep me alive.”

So much love in this pic! But we need more! What were they doing together? Where did they go? We need more pics!!