By Rebekah Black
(Photo by AdMedia)

As far as we know, there won’t be a Parks & Rec reunion or reboot on TV. However, the lovely ladies of Pawnee had a mini reunion on their own.

If you’re a fan of the show, then you are well aware of Leslie Knope’s infamous Galentine’s Day events. If you’ve never seen an episode, here’s a point of reference…

Apparently, Galentine’s Day isn’t exclusive to the series. Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, and Kathryn Hahn all got together yesterday, February 13th, for an some real-life Galentine’s Day shenanigans.

Galentine's Day! Forever and ever 💖💕💝

A post shared by Rashida Jones (@rashidajones) on

Aubrey Plaza also shared the same pic, saying…

“These women keep me alive.”

💘happy happy galentine’s day. these women keep me alive. 💘

A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on

So much love in this pic! But we need more! What were they doing together? Where did they go? We need more pics!!

 

 

