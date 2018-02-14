(Photo by Faye Sadou/AdMedia /Sipa USA)

It looks like Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer’s on again / off again relationship is off again. Sadly, things look a little more final this time around.

Less than two years in and Dakota Meyer has filed for divorce. According to People, Meyer has been out of the house since before Christmas, however, he only filed the divorce papers two weeks ago.

Now, you may recall back in 2015 when the couple called off their wedding. However not too long after that, the two reunited and ended up getting married. So who knows, there’s still a chance these two may try again, especially since they have two beautiful babies together.

What matters A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on Jan 7, 2018 at 8:15pm PST

Here’s to hoping they can at least maintain a good parenting relationship.